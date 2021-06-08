RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Position Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,932,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.69% of RBC Bearings worth $380,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROLL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $199.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

