REAL (REAL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $54.00

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. One REAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. REAL has a total market cap of $669,667.78 and $54.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00069647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00025881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.53 or 0.00956255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.58 or 0.09303008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00049261 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

