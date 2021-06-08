Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,300 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RB. Barclays set a £104 ($135.88) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,928.57 ($103.59).
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
