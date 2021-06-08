Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 351.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 331,154 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.8% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $201,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.95.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $514.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,450. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $495.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

