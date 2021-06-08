Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of RM traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.64. 2,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,451. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $51.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $548.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 33,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,595.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $123,138.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Regional Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Regional Management by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Regional Management by 575.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Regional Management by 85.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

