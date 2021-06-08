Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $51.12 and last traded at $50.48, with a volume of 93776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.03.

Specifically, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 33,559 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $536.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regional Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regional Management by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Regional Management by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Regional Management by 887.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regional Management by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.