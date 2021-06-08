Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) & Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Z and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinvent Technology Partners Z N/A N/A N/A Trean Insurance Group 40.69% 9.80% 2.60%

47.1% of Reinvent Technology Partners Z shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Z and Trean Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinvent Technology Partners Z N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 4.08 $90.77 million $0.74 21.80

Trean Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Reinvent Technology Partners Z.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Reinvent Technology Partners Z and Trean Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinvent Technology Partners Z 0 0 0 0 N/A Trean Insurance Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Trean Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.86%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners Z.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Reinvent Technology Partners Z on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Z

Reinvent Technology Partners Z focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. provides products and services to the specialty insurance market in the United States. The company underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. It also offers workers' compensation; other liability insurance products, such as admitted general liability and construction defect products; accident and health; and other insurance products. In addition, the company provides its program partners with various services, including issuing carrier services; claims administration and insurance management; and reinsurance brokerage, as well as underwrites coverage for properties, such as builders risk, contractors equipment, transportation risk, and mobile equipment. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.

