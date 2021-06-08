Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) & Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Head to Head Analysis

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems -12.62% 1.52% 1.32% Dynatronics -7.39% -27.21% -8.50%

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Dynatronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Dynatronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 8.08 -$1.21 million $0.02 219.50 Dynatronics $53.41 million 0.34 -$3.42 million ($0.42) -3.10

Repro Med Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dynatronics. Dynatronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Repro Med Systems and Dynatronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33 Dynatronics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Repro Med Systems presently has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 86.03%. Dynatronics has a consensus target price of $1.65, indicating a potential upside of 26.87%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than Dynatronics.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats Dynatronics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. The company also provides power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, treadmills, recumbent bikes, and other related equipment. In addition, it offers therapeutic modality devices, such as electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, therapeutic lasers, shortwave diathermy, radial pulse therapy, hot and cold therapy, compression therapy, and electrodes. Further, the company provides clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubing, topical analgesics, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracing, paper products, athletic tapes, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Bird & Cronin, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician's Choice, and PROTEAM brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, and athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, hospitals, clinics, and consumers, as well as online. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

