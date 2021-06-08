Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Rémy Cointreau SA’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report released on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rémy Cointreau’s FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on REMYY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rémy Cointreau has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 0.21.

About Rémy Cointreau

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

