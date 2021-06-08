ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in ResMed by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RMD opened at $206.70 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.57 and a 1-year high of $224.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.43.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,023,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $291,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,219 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,679 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

