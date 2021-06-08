REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. REV Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%.

Shares of REVG opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 2.71. REV Group has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $22.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,062,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

