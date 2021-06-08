REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.93%.

NYSE:REVG opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 2.71. REV Group has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $22.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.84.

In related news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 16,750 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

