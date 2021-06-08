Reviewing Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) and Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ouster and Taylor Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 0 4 0 3.00 Taylor Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ouster currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.96%. Given Ouster’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than Taylor Devices.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ouster and Taylor Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster N/A N/A N/A Taylor Devices 8.61% 4.94% 4.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ouster and Taylor Devices’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster N/A N/A -$2.70 million N/A N/A Taylor Devices $28.38 million 1.45 $3.03 million N/A N/A

Taylor Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Ouster.

Summary

Taylor Devices beats Ouster on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops. Its products also comprise self-adjusting shock absorbers that include versions of Fluidicshoks, and crane and industrial buffers, which automatically adjust to various impact conditions and are designed for high cycle application primarily in the heavy industry; liquid die springs that are used as component parts of machinery and equipment used in the manufacture of tools and dies; vibration dampers, which are primarily used by aerospace and defense industries to control the response of electronics and optical systems subjected to air, ship, or spacecraft vibration; machined springs used in the aerospace applications; and custom actuators for special military and aerospace applications. The company markets its products through a network of sales representatives and distributors. Taylor Devices, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, New York.

