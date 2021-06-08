Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 988 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Addus HomeCare worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,596,000 after purchasing an additional 142,291 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 364,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 205,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,717 shares of company stock valued at $187,418. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.07.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

