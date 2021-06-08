Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.07 Million Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of ProAssurance worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Shares of PRA opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.75.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.