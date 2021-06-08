Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 867,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,981 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Hecla Mining worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,534 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 107.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,628,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,844 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

NYSE:HL opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 816,418 shares of company stock worth $7,282,243. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.