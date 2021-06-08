Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,103 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Harsco worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 25.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 19.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 2,382.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 274,069 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Harsco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 654,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Harsco in the first quarter worth about $1,292,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.94 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

