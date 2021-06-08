Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,332 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,045 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FireEye were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,540,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of FireEye by 20.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 168,778 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 29,087 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of FireEye by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after buying an additional 2,087,348 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of FireEye by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,810 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 185,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,705,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,894,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

FEYE opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

