Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $392.49 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $539.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $400.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.60.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

