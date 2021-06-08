Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Down 4.3%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) shares were down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.39. Approximately 4,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 419,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $924.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.46). On average, analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David P. Meeker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,626.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,479,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,871,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,608,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

