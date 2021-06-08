Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Down to $28.82

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.82, but opened at $27.50. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 27,093 shares traded.

RIOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Riot Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.70 and a beta of 4.36.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

