River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 318 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,988,000 after purchasing an additional 90,859 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 34,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $729,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $258.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

