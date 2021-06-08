River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.8% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $260.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

