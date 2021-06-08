River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS opened at $143.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $144.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,174,398. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.42.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

