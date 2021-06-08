River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 74.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 118,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 58,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

