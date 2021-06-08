RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) Price Target Cut to $2.50

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from $2.75 to $2.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:RIV opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.66. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $18.18.
In other news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $260,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at $201,886.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $88,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,501.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,540 in the last 90 days.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
