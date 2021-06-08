RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) Price Target Cut to $2.50

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from $2.75 to $2.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIV opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.66. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $18.18.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $260,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at $201,886.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $88,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,501.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,540 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 104.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $53,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.