RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $435.00 M-.

RLX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. 216,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,893,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. RLX Technology has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $248.04 million for the quarter.

RLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

