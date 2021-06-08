RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $435.00 M-.
RLX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. 216,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,893,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. RLX Technology has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $35.00.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $248.04 million for the quarter.
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
