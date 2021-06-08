Robert R. Vallance Sells 4,980 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.39. 200,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,337. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -620.90 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.82.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Visteon by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,667,000 after acquiring an additional 24,654 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.