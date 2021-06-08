Robert T. Worthington Buys 3,431 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) COO Robert T. Worthington purchased 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $524.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Mercantile Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 557,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

