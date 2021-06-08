Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,116 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,185 shares of company stock worth $2,937,024 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $291.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.68. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $201.88 and a one year high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

