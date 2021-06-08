Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $131.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.66.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

