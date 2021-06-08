Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $13.45 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 67,820 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

