Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $17.31 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,918 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.84% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $17,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHMM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 210,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,364,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,251,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,262,000 after acquiring an additional 194,235 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $52.43.

