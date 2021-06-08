Rocket Pool Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Rocket Pool coin can now be purchased for $13.80 or 0.00040845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $141.90 million and $1.99 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

