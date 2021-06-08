Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.38 billion.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

