Root Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 54,680 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 570% compared to the average daily volume of 8,161 call options.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,186. Insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $145,463,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter worth about $33,534,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter worth about $40,846,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter worth about $35,987,000. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter worth about $26,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROOT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 189,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,513. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36. Root has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $29.48.

Several research firms recently commented on ROOT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

