Roth Capital Increases Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Price Target to $10.40

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $9.25 to $10.40 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Jiayin Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,896. Jiayin Group has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jiayin Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 97.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares during the last quarter.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

