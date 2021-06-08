Roth CH Acquisition II Co.’s (OTCMKTS:ROCCU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Roth CH Acquisition II’s (OTCMKTS:ROCCU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth CH Acquisition II had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:ROCCU opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76. Roth CH Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $527,000.

Roth CH Acquisition II Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Roth Acquisition I Co Roth CH Acquisition II Co was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

