Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$135.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$135.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$134.56.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$126.03 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$89.11 and a 52 week high of C$126.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$119.90. The stock has a market cap of C$179.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total transaction of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$677,114.03. Insiders have sold a total of 17,102 shares of company stock worth $2,025,430 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

