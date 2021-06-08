Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.93.

RDS/A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of RDS/A opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.37.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

