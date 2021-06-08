RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) vs. Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) Critical Survey

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

RumbleON has a beta of 2.95, suggesting that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cicero has a beta of -0.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RumbleON and Cicero’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $416.43 million 0.33 -$25.00 million ($9.48) -4.31 Cicero $1.54 million 1.89 -$1.61 million N/A N/A

Cicero has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RumbleON.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cicero shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 89.0% of Cicero shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and Cicero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -1.97% -210.20% -14.09% Cicero N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RumbleON and Cicero, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cicero 0 0 0 0 N/A

RumbleON currently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.24%. Given RumbleON’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Cicero.

Summary

Cicero beats RumbleON on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics and Transportation Service segment provides automotive transportation services primarily between dealerships and auctions. It operates a platform that facilitates the ability of all participants in the supply chain, including RumbleOn, other dealers, and consumers to buy-sell-trade-finance-transport pre-owned vehicles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Cicero Company Profile

Cicero Inc. provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes. It offers Cicero Discovery, a configurable tool to collect activity and application performance data, and track business objects across time and multiple users, as well as measure against a defined expected business process flow; and Cicero Insight, a measurement and analytics solution that collects and presents information about quality, productivity, compliance, and revenue from frontline activity to target areas for improvement. The company also provides Cicero Automation that delivers features of the Cicero Discovery product, as well as desktop automation for enterprise contact center and back office employees; integrates applications and automates workflow; and control and adaptability at the end user desktop. In addition, it offers technical support, training, and consulting services. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through distributors and other intermediaries who resell it to end-users. It serves financial services, insurance, and telecommunications industries; and business process outsourcers, as well as intelligence, security, law enforcement, and other governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Level 8 Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Cicero Inc. in January 2007. Cicero Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

