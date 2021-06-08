Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $21,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,298.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after buying an additional 155,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on J shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

Shares of J stock opened at $141.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.52. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.