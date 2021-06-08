Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 81,407 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 427,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $19,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

