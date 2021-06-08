S4 Capital’s (SFOR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 636 ($8.31) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on S4 Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 563 ($7.36).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Shares of LON:SFOR traded up GBX 2.24 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 622.24 ($8.13). 945,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,557. The company has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 548.80.

In other news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 3,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £19,779.74 ($25,842.36).

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.