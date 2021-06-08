Safe Haven (SHA) Market Capitalization Tops $10.81 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Safe Haven has a market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.51 or 0.00946766 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

