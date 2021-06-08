Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.25. Safeguard Scientifics shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 104,280 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.01 million, a PE ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 36,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

