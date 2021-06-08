SafePal Hits Market Capitalization of $105.37 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. SafePal has a total market cap of $105.37 million and $19.19 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafePal has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00086762 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002044 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003798 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003458 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

