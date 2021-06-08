saffron.finance (SFI) Market Cap Tops $44.25 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. One saffron.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $489.04 or 0.01459407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. saffron.finance has a total market capitalization of $44.25 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00073332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00026525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.81 or 0.00987222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.12 or 0.09860220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00050628 BTC.

About saffron.finance

SFI is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 90,869 coins and its circulating supply is 90,486 coins. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_ . The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

saffron.finance Coin Trading

