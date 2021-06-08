Saleel Awsare Sells 1,581 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $136.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $146.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,923,000 after buying an additional 16,341 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in Synaptics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.23.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

