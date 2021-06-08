Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 695 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $175,147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.04.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

